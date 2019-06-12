Smart people are so fucking stupid
Holy shit, is this real?
@Takom I mean, smart isn't real, so whatever
@vegetablegremlin It's unbelievable how a huge amount of smart people just spot contextless shite and think they're in the right. We're not talking about platonic Red here, we're talking about red in a hospital.
@vegetablegremlin "Most people associate good things when it comes to metal" I say as I approach your dick with rusty scissors.
@pony @trickster at the very least, it's a, ah, bold choice
@pony @vegetablegremlin maybe the kids are psychopaths, ever think about that, huh?
@vegetablegremlin that's why the Subgenius are superior in every way.
@Shitlord lmao damn that takes me back
I knew more than a few bobbies who got on that "evolutionary pscyhology pierces the veil of the conspiracy" shit
@Shitlord one thing that's really heartwarming is watching the young people get far, far weirder than we ever were
@vegetablegremlin it's all shit down here, and guess what, we float.
@lain smart isn't real
@vegetablegremlin haha, amazing. Horror hospital for kids. Love it.
@vegetablegremlin murder chic for the children's hospital