Ve̶ge̢ta̵bl͠e ͝G͏rem҉l̸įn
Follow

Smart people are so fucking stupid

· 10 · 22 · 26
🏳️‍🌈CLOUT BARON🏳️‍🌈  

@vegetablegremlin murder chic for the children's hospital

0
steven  

@vegetablegremlin
Holy shit, is this real?

0
Takom  
@vegetablegremlin >Implying self described "designers" are smart people
1
Ve̶ge̢ta̵bl͠e ͝G͏rem҉l̸įn  

@Takom I mean, smart isn't real, so whatever

0
Formerly a Trickster  

@vegetablegremlin It's unbelievable how a huge amount of smart people just spot contextless shite and think they're in the right. We're not talking about platonic Red here, we're talking about red in a hospital.

1+
Formerly a Trickster  

fantasy genital harm Show more

0
ARmponi  
@trickster @vegetablegremlin maybe it's cool irl, who can tell based on a picture. maybe kids actually like it precisely because they see a blood stain after someone dragged a body there. maybe it's not.
1+
Ve̶ge̢ta̵bl͠e ͝G͏rem҉l̸įn  

@pony @trickster at the very least, it's a, ah, bold choice

0
Formerly a Trickster  

@pony @vegetablegremlin maybe the kids are psychopaths, ever think about that, huh?

1
ARmponi  
@trickster @vegetablegremlin i don't know, i'm trying to figure out how i'd felt about it as a kid and i have no idea, but i think i'd sort of like it.
0
Reverend Shitlord :jrbd:  

@vegetablegremlin that's why the Subgenius are superior in every way. :jrbd:

1
Ve̶ge̢ta̵bl͠e ͝G͏rem҉l̸įn  

@Shitlord lmao damn that takes me back

I knew more than a few bobbies who got on that "evolutionary pscyhology pierces the veil of the conspiracy" shit

1+
Ve̶ge̢ta̵bl͠e ͝G͏rem҉l̸įn  

@Shitlord one thing that's really heartwarming is watching the young people get far, far weirder than we ever were

0
Reverend Shitlord :jrbd:  

@vegetablegremlin it's all shit down here, and guess what, we float.

0
BLÅHAJ  
@vegetablegremlin hi fun fact actually these smart people are not really smart
1
Ve̶ge̢ta̵bl͠e ͝G͏rem҉l̸įn  

@lain smart isn't real

0
Ͷ⃝‖ടᙓᏴⓞ‏𝖻̳ 👻  

@vegetablegremlin haha, amazing. Horror hospital for kids. Love it.

0
Haelwenn /ɛlwən/ 🐺  
@vegetablegremlin Color theory doesn't mean you can ignore shapes and other contextual data.
This is not smart, this is very dumb.
0
sebsauvage  

@vegetablegremlin

😂😂😂

0
kayenne  
@vegetablegremlin... wow. If it looked like exaggerated crayon those interpretations would be reasonable
0
Sign in to participate in the conversation
jorts.horse

Unstoppable shitposting engine.

Resources

Developers

What is Mastodon?

jorts.horse

More…